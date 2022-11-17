Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – November 17, 2022”
Church and state, forever sharing the bed. Powerful broadcast today, Henry. Thank you!! I am seeing the theocracy being pushed all over The Internet, even from so-called ‘alternative truth sites.’ It’s like they want to take us from one tyranny to another, as if there’s a difference. Anyhow, I wanted to find out a bit more of this King James of whom ‘The King James Bible’ is named after. Here are a few striking points from his Wiki Bio:
“…James wrote ‘The True Law of Free Monarchies’ and ‘Basilikon Doron’ (Royal Gift), in which he argues a theological basis for monarchy. In ‘The True Law,’ he sets out the divine right of kings, explaining that kings are higher beings than other men for Biblical reasons… … The document proposes an absolutist theory of monarchy, by which a king may impose new laws by royal prerogative…”
“James personally supervised the torture of women accused of being witches.”
“Throughout his youth, James was praised for his chastity, since he showed little interest in women. After the loss of Lennox (his companion, a Duke) he continued to prefer male company. A suitable marriage, however, was necessary to reinforce his monarchy, and the choice fell on fourteen-year-old Anne of Denmark, younger daughter of Protestant Frederick II.”
Someone tried to…
“A dissident Catholic, Guy Fawkes, was discovered in the cellars of the parliament buildings on the night of 4–5 November 1605, the eve of the state opening of the second session of James’s first English Parliament. Fawkes was guarding a pile of wood not far from 36 barrels of gunpowder with which Fawkes intended to blow up Parliament House the following day and cause the destruction, as James put it, ‘not only of my person, nor of my wife and posterity also, but of the whole body of the State in general.’ The sensational discovery of the ‘Gunpowder Plot,’ as it quickly became known, aroused a mood of national relief at the delivery of the king and his sons. The Earl of Salisbury exploited this to extract higher subsidies from the ensuing Parliament than any but one granted to Elizabeth. Fawkes and others implicated in the unsuccessful conspiracy were executed.”
If only Koyote were still here. What a rollicking conversation we would have.
Here’s Bio link if interested:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_VI_and_I
And, but of course, he was also a Mason:
https://blog.moriel.org/religions-and-cults-1/ruckmanism/18324-king-james-the-founder-of-freemason-lodges.html
