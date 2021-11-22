Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 11-22-21
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – November 22, 2021”
40, sun
43 degrees
Partly sunny.
In the Tucker clip I heard Rittenhouse say that he supports BLM. I’m sure he’ll expand on that tonight and find a way to make it sound like reason instead of absurdity. How obvious it is that he’s being told what to say and to do his part to uphold the control-system. People are so desperate for a hero they’ll accept any nonsense.
Henry, thanks for covering the gray areas in this mess. That’s where all the game is.
.