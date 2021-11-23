Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 11-23-21
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – November 23, 2021”
I see they’re fking with your security certificate again
I wish I could send a lightning bolt their way!
54 degrees
Sunny and wind
Chemtrails too
only 51 here and sun just about now wind
cold coming tomorrow