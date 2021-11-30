Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 11-30-21
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – November 30, 2021”
51 degrees and mostly sunny.
Got deferred from working on cattle fence by an over friendly cow twice.
You don’t want to be around a frisky friendly cow.
You will be occupied!
Better off finding something else to do than wrestling huge young things with horns 😉
The last couple of days downloads have been really slow, normally it takes a second or two, now it’s taking minutes…
Just a heads up.
Resolution:
“I’m gonna do what I gotta do when I gotta do it … I’m as ready as I’m gonna get.”
— Hal Appeno, 11/30/21
🙂
.