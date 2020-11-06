Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 11-6-20
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – November 6, 2020”
Really came from down deep today Henry, I know all the right people are listening to you and John everyday, I even think Johns posting of that Girls testimony about Trump raping her had some kind of part in Trumps resolve yesterday and today, I believe that.
These evil bastards will loose, your just too goddamn strong a voice..
Henry, youve hit so hard over these years, both you and John, and all of us here. I just know in my gut things are going to change, I can feel it brother. The frustration is huge I know, I know how hard this shit is on you and Laura and the boys. I hope and pray you and John continue as long as possible, just watch your health. Your heart is like a machine Henry, keep it strong brother.
The Bill of Rights, enough said…
thanks mark
That mandamus on the top of our page shows what kind of man we have directing the orchestra, the attorney Higbee got his ass handed to him, I look at that everyday Henry, goddamn proud to be your friend.