Archive: TWFTT 10-14-21
7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – October 14, 2021”
Years ago I was listening to a broadcast on line where the host mentioned the military had a million dollar policy on every member.
https://news.wfsu.org/wfsu-local-news/2010-05-07/walmart-sued-for-collecting-life-insurance-on-employees
I remember being worth dead was only $10,000.
Inflation. 🙂
54 degrees, mostly sunny and breezy.
Thank you for the auction items!! They came today! Very happy Ken!
You’ve really been on fire this week Henry! Been enjoying that the broadcasts have been both chock full of info on current affairs AND inspiring. Sometimes when I hear you finish a good rant & say “Well I just got a bit angry there” I’m right there with you & I’m sure many others are too. I’ve finally forwarded 1 or 2 of your shows this week to people I should’ve sent them to ages ok. I’m confident they’ll handle this content better in the current environment coming from yourself than they might’ve a year or 2 ago when I was trying to give them the same kind of info myself.
Also wanted to say that I chuckled a bit the other day when you said “I’ll eat your ass!” only because it immediately brought this to mind (hope you don’t mind me posting this bit of humor in response) 🙂