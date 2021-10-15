Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 10-15-21
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – October 15, 2021”
57 degrees, mostly cloudy.
Cold ass west wind.
Tomorrow: Another “peaceful” protest.” Will any speak on The Bill of Rights or on the necessary employment of The Second Article? Will real Americans be amongst them?
“It is ordinary people who can rescue us from tyranny. We can say NO to compliance with jabs for work, NO to sending children to school with forced testing and masking, NO to censored social media platforms, NO to buying products from the companies bankrupting and seeking to control us. These actions are not easy, but living with the consequences of inaction would be far harder. By calling on our moral courage, we can stop this march towards a global police state.”
— RFK Jr.
