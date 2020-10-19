Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 10-19-20
11 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – October 19, 2020”
got our first snow Saturday 🙁
I saw snow today.
Definition of anarchy
1a : absence of government
b : a state of lawlessness or political disorder due to the absence of governmental authority the city’s descent into anarchy
c : a utopian society of individuals who enjoy complete freedom without government
2a : absence or denial of any authority or established order anarchy prevailed in the war zone
b : absence of order : disorder
3 : belongs in the outhouse next to that big ole turd
(LAUGHING!)
Books, Charlie, read em.
The ratification of the Bill of Rights made the people the authority and the Supreme Law of the land.
Return to THAT rule of Law and you lose the heavy hand of centralized government.
Exactly on the mark, mary!
Why do some insist on dancing around the obvious?
Elevated form of the Jerry Springer show, fkg hillarious John..
Quit trying to tell me whats good for me, isnt going to happen.
just watch the video with open mind.
Communism is total Government control of everything.
Voluntarism not being able to force your will on others. No masters and no slaves. Self Government not injuring another.
Not having any government Anarchy as you say is better than Communism like we have now.
https://www.corbettreport.com/how-do-you-police-a-free-society-questions-for-corbett-071/