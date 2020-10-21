Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 10-21-20
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – October 21, 2020”
“There is only one aim, one single aim: the triumph of Communism. It is not Moscow which will impose its will, but New York, not the ‘Comintern’ but the ‘Capintern’ on Wall Street.”
— Christian Rakovsky, 1938
.
And we all know who runs Wall St.
.
amphotericin ….am fo terra sin we called it ‘amphoterrible’ because it was so toxic to the kidneys