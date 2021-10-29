Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – October 29, 2021”
Damn, can’t connect again. Anybody else?
.
Same here galen.:(
ditto that galen
Yeah, me either.
Working now
yup
55 degrees and sunny.
Use the phone if you can’t connect.
57 sunny ….all downhill after today 🙁