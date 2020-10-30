Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 10-30-20
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – October 30, 2020”
37 sun
Thalidomide, initially used as a sedative and an antiemetic until the discovery that it caused severe fetal malformations. It was given to pregnant women to ease symptoms of morning sickness
This show is being heard LOUD AND CLEAR by a lot of our enemies. Henry and John’s voices are making an impact, no doubt in my mind whatsoever.
This site has always been rock solid, no bullshit goodness…For many years now…
We do what others wish they had the balls to do.
FOR EXAMPLE: We rocked the chemtrails, big time, huge…All of us here should be proud, keep slammin these POS…
Now we are taking apart the Covid-19 con.
We lead the way, others follow our lead…And thats a good thing….
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/how-to-use-pool-shock-to-purify-water/275634