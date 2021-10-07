Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 10-7-21
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – October 7, 2021”
72 degrees and mostly cloudy.
Surplus of stupidity here.
Feel free to come over and have some.
I am glad and honored to stand behind my brothers as they do the work of the jungle. Brothers, I see your value, your leadership, your strength. You are appreciated and respected. And I will support as best I can, from feeding the fighters, to attending to the wounded, and even to fighting to the best of my ability. You will not be without the nurturing support and care that any man of honor deserves.
.