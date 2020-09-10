Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 9-10-20
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – September 10, 2020”
Henry, do you suppose the helicopters you reported on recently were scouting/mapping the ‘fire zone’?
I can never get the stream players to work. Off yesterday and today due to fire within ten mile and level 3 Evacs at 4miles away. Work wanted to know if I was sick or if it was the fires. Then they canceled work tomorrow.
‘Work wanted to know if I was sick or if it was the fires. ‘ wth?
https://aerospace.honeywell.com/en/learn/about-us/blogs/2019/07/directed-energy-weapons-come-of-age