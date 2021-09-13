Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 9-13-21
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – September 13, 2021”
73 degrees, light rain.
Seems the people don’t like the Sniffer-in-Chief. The chant of “Fk Joe Biden” is showing up at football games all over the country. Here’s just a few examples, each a few seconds long. but there are many more:
https://twitter.com/OldRowSports/status/1436814399688294400
https://twitter.com/TheKingIsBack80/status/1436843371805413376
https://twitter.com/OldRowSports/status/1437412263569379328
https://twitter.com/OldRowSports/status/1436861349188022273
It’s being chanted at rock concerts, too. What’s that guy gonna do?
.