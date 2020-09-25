Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 9-25-20
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – September 25, 2020”
I just had to respond to Jamal’s comment on the show that you cannot survive without agreeing to their rules. I am living proof that you can!
I lead a much simpler life now because I do not watch television or listen to the radio. I do not hold a valid i.d. card or license to drive. I have not payed payroll tax in over 10 years. The only tax I am burdened with is sales tax on purchases. Basically I have dropped out of the system, support the bill of rights and am very much alive.
I trust the Lord Jesus to provide for me and thank Him every day so he continues to do so. My faith grows daily now, thank the Lord Jesus.
Jill in OKC
Hi Jill. I don’t remember saying you can’t survive, I thought I said, or meant to say anyway that you can’t be part of society without being subjugated. I know there are pockets of people who have ways to go around it but the reality is the vast majority of people are part of this society. And not too many can or are inclined to leave it. Reality is that no matter how many do get out somehow the majority will be in. So I’m just of the mind that yes, we can maintain our society and culture we built without being subjugated like we are.