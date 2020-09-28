Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 9-28-20
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – September 28, 2020”
Russian M91/30 Mosin Nagant Rifle, Bolt Action 7.62x54R, 279.99…
https://www.classicfirearms.com/lng-m91-30-nagant-good-condition-bolt-action-rifle-ri3728g/
You’ll have to find the best ammo price your self. Here is a start…
https://www.sportsmansguide.com/productlist/ammo/rifle-ammo/762x54r-ammo?d=121&c=96&s=954
Shooting prone don’t let that butt stock rest on your collar bone.
It don’t take much to break that baby 😉
Hey, Mark.
Some of them folk ain’t people, but stalagmites milling about. Some causing trouble.
Stalagmite;
Noun. A mound or tapering column rising from the floor of a cave, formed of calcium salts deposited by dripping water.
(Laughing!)