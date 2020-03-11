The World’s 10 Richest Billionaires Lose $38 Billion On Coronavirus-Spurred ‘Black Monday’

Forbes

Following a week of steep market losses amid mounting coronavirus fears, the world’s 10 richest people lost a combined $37.7 billion on Monday, as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones each sunk nearly 8%. Nine of the 10 billionaires took a multi-billion dollar hit on a day market pundits and social media users quickly dubbed “Black Monday,” in reference to the infamous stock market crash of October 1987.

The day’s biggest loser in both dollar and percentage terms was luxury goods kingpin Bernard Arnault, whose fortune plunged $6 billion, or 6%. The CEO of Paris-listed LVMH and the world’s third-wealthiest person, Arnault closed the day with a net worth of $92.6 billion compared to $98.6 billion on Friday.

The richest person on the planet, Jeff Bezos, lost $5.6 billion by the day’s market close, piling on to his losses of $14.1 billion last week. Amazon stock fell more than 5% on Monday, closing at a two-month low. Meanwhile, legendary investor Warren Buffett’s fortune fell $5.4 billion. Buffett called the coronavirus “scary stuff” in a CNBC interview two weeks ago, adding that the outbreak was “front and center” the main threat to U.S. companies and the economy. Shares of his storied conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway have since fallen to their lowest point in a year, making him the day’s third-biggest loser.

