The Wuhan Virus And 5G 60 MHZ Are Binary Weapons

I am convinced that The Powers That Be want us dead. Why? Maybe because they stole our pension money and don’t feel like making restitution? Or maybe they figure it is cheaper to kill a few billion people rather than clean up the environment? We never really know another’s motivations. In any event, I do remember this quote:

“For the first time in human history it is infinitely easier to kill a million people than to control them.” Zbigniew Brzezinski. November 17, 2008.

Let me explain what a binary weapon is. I went to university in Boston many years ago. While there, I remember a locally produced TV documentary which featured a binary weapon. Two CIA thugs were trying to get a binary weapon from the US to the Mideast on commercial airliners. The man they selected to carry their binary warhead through customs underneath his raincoat was drunk so they had to call up fellow criminals at MI-6 to get their man through. His binary weapon was a nerve gas. The warhead had two compartments. If one compartment leaked, customs would have arrested the drunk but nobody would have died. But, if both compartments released on impact as it was designed to do, the two chemicals would have mixed and produced a nerve gas that would have killed nearly everyone at Heathrow airport that day.

Both the Wuhan virus and the 5G 60 MHZ networks are harmful. But the virus seems to be more virulent in the presence of 5G 60 MHZ frequencies. And people who recover from hospitals do go home to 5G 60 MHZ cell towers in the neighborhoods and continue to live.

If you know anyone who has a direct line of communication with either the Iranian or the Chinese government, please forward this message because it is in their power to save us from the implementation of 5G 60 MHZ mobile network towers and from a series of bioweapons and vaccines.

The Scientific American had an article entitled “We Have No Reason to Believe 5G Is Safe.” The link is below. I also found this on Google: Joe Imbriano warns that 5G technology will broadcast at 60 GHz, which is the absorption spectrum of oxygen molecules, which means it can kill at a distance. At the molecular level, these frequencies affect the orbit of electrons, and that affects the ability of blood hemoglobin to bind with oxygen.

Hint: Humans need oxygen to live.

The coronavirus has been proven beyond any doubt to have been created in a lab. Likely, the US and not China as it has two HIV strands with a spliced in SARS ACE2 cellular inhibitor which in the original epidemic attacked Asians more with fatal consequences than the rest of us.

Now imagine that you have combined the two bioweapons and people start dying in countries with the most 5g 60 MHZ, two of which are China and Iran.

Please forward this message to anyone you know who has links to either the Iranian or Chinese governments.

I wrote an article explaining that we can survive this bioweapon.

One key is cytokine storms. But, if you build a gut barrier, you will reduce your cytokine responses by 80%. And there are ways you can survive that intense cytokine storm. Giving up sugar might help too as Dr Tom Cowan said that eating simple sugar decreases the ability of the capillaries to move oxygen.

This might be our last chance to say No to those who want us to die by the billions.

We Have No Reason to Believe 5G Is Safe

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/

