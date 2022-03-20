Their Mind Control and Your Great Reset

Waking Times – by Dylan Charles

I’m going to begin this piece with a few quotes. First, two from ‘The Father of Public Relations,‘ Edward Bernays in his 1928 book entitled, Propaganda.

“If we understand the mechanisms and motives of the group mind, it is now possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing it In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” -Edward Bernays “We are dominated by the relatively small number of persons who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” -Edward Bernays

Now a few from Israeli historian and adviser to Klaus Schwab of the WEF, Yuval Noah Harari, taken from videos of some of his recent speeches on the direction that transhumanism is taking.

“Data might enable human elites to do something even more radical than just build digital dictatorships. By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to reengineer the future of life itself, because once you can hack something you can usually also engineer it.” -Yuval Noah Harari “Now in the past, many tyrants and governments wanted to do it, but nobody understood biology well enough, and nobody had enough computing power and data to hack millions of people. Neither the Gestapo nor the KGB could do it, but soon, at least some corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. And if indeed we succeed at hacking and engineering life, this will be, not just the greatest revolution in the history of humanity, this will be the greatest revolution in biology since the very beginning of life 4 billion years ago. For 4 billion years nothing fundamental changed. Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds. But our intelligent design, and the intelligent of our clouds… the IBM cloud, the Microsoft cloud, these are the new driving forces of evolution.” -Yuval Noah Harari “Today we have the technology to hack human beings on a massive scale… My brain, my body, my life… does it belong to me, or to some corporation, or to the government? Or perhaps to the human collective?” -Yuval Noah Harari “We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.” -Yuval Noah Harari

These two perspectives on invading the private lives and minds of individuals via corporate and government influence are almost 100 years apart, and here you are, stuck somewhere in between the previous reality of the rugged individual and the projected future of technocratic enslavement to a class of corporate and governmental elites.

So, since you’re here and not yet there, why not take a moment to reflect on what it means to have your life hacked by such bold visionaries as Bernays and Harari?

Why not see if it is possible to undo some of the programming that makes you a hackable animal first and and a human being last?

Why not consider the possibility of shedding some of the programming that makes you easy to steal from, easy to manipulate, easy to deceive, and easy to control?

Why not examine the ways in which this deliberate attack on your behavioral sovereignty is already making you compliant in your own slavery and the derailment of the things which would make your life unique, interesting, purposeful and meaningful?

Why not bring your full attention to the situation in your own life to see if you can clear the clutter of so much behavioral manipulation from it?

Why not use this brief moment in time, in the transition from one major crisis to the next, to seek clarity within yourself about what you would do with your life without the clever suggestions and social engineering leading you astray from a life that suits YOU?

There’s an old saying that what you don’t know can’t hurt you, but this isn’t always true. In fact, in our world today, what you don’t can hurt you, and it is.

