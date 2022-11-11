One thought on “Thematic Days: Finance | COP27

  1. “The Climate Finance Ecosystem?!!!” That’s a screwed-up term if ever I heard one. Go into pure nature, say a remote thick brush, or a mountain top with a few ancient trees, and start talking finance. I’m sure you’ll hear voices on the wind robustly booing you.

    They want a marriage of two realities that are incompatible and unrelated. They want to own nature.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*