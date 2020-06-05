“There Are Fates Worse Than Death” – Catherine Austin Fitts Exposes the Injection Fraud

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36739

Catherine Austin Fitts of solari.com interviews James Corbett about his new documentary, Who Is Bill Gates? We go beyond the focus on Gates to discuss the syndicate that he is leading, the business model it relies on, and the new form of collateral that will underlie the digital economy: the human body. Don’t miss this vital conversation that fills in the missing pieces of the puzzle and draws back the curtains on the real purpose of the injection fraud.