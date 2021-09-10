.@DrLeanaWen: “There are privileges associated with being an American. That if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Travel, and having the right to travel in our state, it’s not a constitutional right as far as I know to board a plane." pic.twitter.com/eyhEVooV20
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2021
Posted: September 10, 2021
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on ““There are privileges associated with being an American””
Right. It’s discrimination, bigotry and bullying. Do not comply!
It appears they’re reading from the unlawful 14th amendment playbook.
That doesn’t apply to real American Nationals and you’re gonna die trying to enforce your B.S., you commie scumbags.