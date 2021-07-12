There is no variant… not novel… no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich





July 10th, 2021

MIRRORED FROM:

Linda Kirby: https://ugetube.com/@WGON

https://ugetube.com/watch/full-interview-there-is-no-variant-not-novel-no-pandemic-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich_TGkKMeYT9bfENEO.html

Published on 10 Jul 2021 / In Health

… not novel… no pandemic.. no variants… campaign of coercion & terror to address a stated objective. Dr David Martin, SG!! Who can tell us what the Vaxxed can do about this synthetic recombinant chimera protein? “There was no novel Coronavirus. Check of gene sequence vs all patent records showed not novel since 1999! There are 120 patented pieces of evidence showing total fallacy of claim ‘novel’!

A manufactured illusion. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 9/7/21

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4FdvU43qOdfD/