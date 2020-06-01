There Is One Face I Want To See

All night, and again this morning, that voice in my head:

“Get inside; get in your house now!! Stay in your house!!”

Monsters marchin’ down our streets with their commander repeatedly yelling those words. They sting, like the punch of an out-of-control prison guard who’s swept away by his own power and cannot see cruel and gross injustice.

I am asking life to somehow show me that face, the face of he who screamed, spewed the words of horror:

“Get inside; get in your house now. Stay in your house”

These, followed by the tyrant’s chilling and enraging command:

“Light ’em up!!” – Code for shoot, destroy, kill!!

That voice, that non-man, that cruel oppressor, turning on his own, tromping on my liberty and the liberty of everyone else, I must see his face so I know who to fully hate and so to have the enemy well-defined in my mind. Then “Light ’em up” will take on new meaning for me.

“I have learned to hate all traitors, and there is no disease that I spit on more than treachery.”

— Aeschylus

Be ready, and keep this 46 second link, so as never to forget they’re comin’ for us: