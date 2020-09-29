There will be no coming back from an injection altering your DNA

John Kaminski

I just love the way Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci gently caress their hands in gleeful anticipation of the lives they plan to snuff out by infecting everyone in the world with the true curse of medical technology — an improperly tested vaccine.

If their vaccine was a good thing, they wouldn’t have to lie to us about what it will do, nor would they have to invent the disease so they could rescue us with a cure, which will be no cure at all for a disease that doesn’t exist which is determined by a test that doesn’t work.

The Big Pharma Deep State is rolling now. The plot is to wire every single person on the planet to a central source. Remember please that the central source is most evil entity in world history that is currently locking everyone in the world in their own houses, all because of a pandemic fraud they have invented to install one-world control everywhere.

From the mind-deadening censorship at Google, Facebook and Amazon, by now it should be clear that you may only safely say what the state wants you to say. To disagree attracts potentially fatal responses. If you think you’re that little Chinese boy standing in front of that tank in Tiananmen Square making a statement about freedom for all time, you better think again. The death machine speeding toward you has no brakes, and a lot of rich people don’t want it to stop.

For the past century the news of the world has been completely missing the central element of world history, that worldwide crime network known as Judaism, ripping off all the countries of the world simultaneously and now locking the population in their houses on the basis of deliberately falsified medical advice.

No matter how you want to slice it, our governments have deliberately destroyed our civil societies on the basis of purposeful lies that created a panic over what turned out to be an inconsequential flu. These people should be punished for ruining our world, and what’s more, they should not be allowed to remain in power for one second more than it takes to get rid of them and replace them with healthy human beings.

If you let them continue the masks, then the ban on travel will follow. Stationary targets can then be more easily apprehended.

In case you don’t know . . .

You are being killed as we speak and you don’t realize it. It’s time you did. Your seedline has been scorched, not only by chemicals, but by immigration, to be replaced by a one-color-fits-all population being run by malevolent morlocks claiming they are fulfilling the dark prophecies of imaginary forebears who view killing and the drinking of blood as holy rituals.

Examine the current condition of the world and try to deny that these pestilential practices exist. Sheer evil shaped into fashionable trends by those who know how to steal the lives of others.

So, you followed the instructions of government doctors, locked yourself down and found you were becoming uncharacteristically angry; wore a mask and found you were gasping for breath (and cultivating new cancers in the coming years); then you took a test and gave yourself a social stigma that will follow you for the rest of your life.

Who is driving the politicians driving the pandemic? As usual the ones investigating are the ones with the expensive solutions, ripping off the public under the protection of legal immunity conferred by a corrupt Congress under the financial control of Big Pharma.

Lost in the enforced exuberance is Barbara Starfield’s infamous warning that following your doctor’s orders is the third leading cause of death in the United States. I’d guess the inflated COVID death toll, given what happened with the ventilators after the deliberate infection of the elderly in New York City, might have allowed doctors’ advice to leap to No. 1 on the list of death threats to the public.

Honest doctors blackballed or murdered

Now the state of medicine in the U.S. is that doctors who reveal cancer’s link to vaccines are blackballed from their profession, banished by the Worldwide Web for jeopardizing important financial interests. Some receive a bullet in the chest and they call it suicide. But that was before all deaths were called COVID deaths.

It’s the perfect tool for the destruction of civilization — getting everyone to distrust everyone else. Today, as the world cringes in fear from a plague that doesn’t exist, the shadow of Big Brother grows alarmingly longer, and darker.

Citizens can’t be responsible if their government is not. Then everyone is an outlaw, and that’s what the government wants.

The great reset is a debt jubilee for the rich. The poor get a deeper hole to climb out of than ever before.

Children withering on the vine are given advice and medicines that make them sicker, just like the masks ordered by the government to combat a disease that doesn’t exist except as an ordinary flu created by Big Pharma to impose its totalitarian future on the dumbed down world.

The trouble with revising history is that the new version is likely to be less accurate and more harmful than the old.

The current “reset” resembles the false leads employed following 9/11 when the furor involving the fictitious hijackers completely overshadowed the fact that the Defense Department had “misplaced” $2.3 trillion (later upgraded to $7.8 trillion), theft that was never officially investigated. In fact, that’s what the 78 Navy officials were studying when they were all killed by the Cruise missile that hit the Pentagon on 9/11.

The financial system was about to crash and the fake epidemic shifted the focus of the world to immediate concerns about individual survival probabilities. George Bush crowed: “You are either with us or you’re with the terrorists.”

Today, Congress has funded the mostly black groups who are burning the cities of America because they think white people owe them money. Jew media encourage this, as they have always been working for the extinction of the white race, which they regard as an obstacle to their social domination of the world.

Watch what you say!

You are no longer allowed to think what you want to think. You can’t say anything you want to say. Always in your mind is this overarching shadow of Big Brother reminding you of all the things that are offensive to the maniacal multitudes now burning down towns to display their violated self image.

First and foremost is the embargo on saying anything bad about Jews. According to media, Jews never do anything bad. They only do good things.

Same with the Hollywood line about blacks. They are avenging their wounds on whites, even though all they really want is what whites have. And they want it for free.

You can’t believe what media say; can’t believe what you hear on radio or see on TV; and most egregiously, can’t believe what any doctors say.

The fools’ Golden Rule used by so many people to explain what can’t be explained: “They must be acting in our best interests.”

Many people think it’s patriotic to wear “the mask of unconsciousness.” They are proving that they are unable to think critically. And they are also slowly suffocating.

I’ve read too many newspapers, and as a result, ingested too many lies. The thing I tell people most is that the political information they have received throughout their lives has been deliberately sabotaged. History has been tilted straight toward hell by Jewish interests, who seek only to rob what has already been built.

I’ll admit it. I look at everything from a jaundiced viewpoint. What I can’t understand is how everyone can listen to proven liars day after day and still insist they’re hearing the truth. How does your media induced tardive dyskinesia enable you to take any of it seriously when lie is piled upon lie, day after day, year after year. Is there anything you can be certain of? Surely it is not American history.

Among the things we are not taught in schools is that Jews specialize in fomenting wars and revolutions. The Russian “revolution”, the French revolution and even America’s own Civil War were all processes triggered by the tinkering of the Rothschild bankers, as they are today. These savage coinclippers are especially adept at using orchestrated events and medical plagues to compromise the efficiency of the societies they are attacking.

Jews have attained such completely mastery over the public mind through their control of media and money that critics who seek to point out their not-so-well-concealed dominance in the world coincides with a loss of morality and honesty resulting in a recurring saga of governmental corruption that inevitably leads to that grand bloodletting known as all-out war.

Electronic slavery

Grand bloodletting begins any day as the kids go back to their 5G schools and almost immediately begin suffering disastrous electropoisoning, likely with lifetime effects.

It might as well be another episode of the Twilight Zone that we are living in today. The government simply wants to know every single thing you’re thinking. Which is why they want to make a law that you may not keep any secrets at all if the government decides it wants to know them.

The coercion now taking place using contact tracing for a disease that may not even exist has erased the practical notions of freedom of speech and liberty and justice for all. These were killed by the high percentage of lies told by government about many things. The government was killed by the wages of corruption, mostly extracted by Israel and other Jewish enterprises, which thanks to their control of money and media, impoverished everyone else as they made themselves rich.

Medicine has the same problem as religion. Before it can tell you the truth, it is geared to sell you something in order to continue its existence, thereby polluting the basic morality of its product.

Everything is meant to undermine our independence and reinforced our dependence on the government, which has proven it is chronically unreliable and untruthful.

This is the current condition of the world. Living in fear on the edge of destruction.

Religions actually turn truth into lies and lies into truth. This is the model for today’s political corruption — keeping secrets from the people you are pretending to protect.

Lots of people on the case but nobody follows the right clues. They’re afraid to. They are shaping your mind to death with incidental jibberish.

“The sorcerers of ancient Mexico,” he said, “saw the predator. They called it the flyer because it leaps through the air. It is not a pretty sight. It is a big shadow, impenetrably dark, a black shadow that jumps through the air. Then, it lands flat on the ground.”

“The sorcerers of ancient Mexico were quite ill at ease with the idea of when it made its appearance on Earth. They reasoned that man must have been a complete being at one point, with stupendous insights and feats of awareness that are mythological legends nowadays. And then everything seems to disappear, and we have now a sedated man.”

— Carlos Castaneda, The Art of Dreaming (speaking as Don Juan, the legendary sorceror)

So this whole fiasco is about a snuff film. I know you wouldn’t ordinarily watch one, but you might want to watch this one, because you’re in it.

