There will be no Word From the Trenches Broadcast

There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches for the rest of the week. I have private matters I must attend to. We will be back up on Monday.
Everybody have a great Thanksgiving and don’t let anyone dissuade you from doing so.
