THESE are the Issues with Policing — NOT Systemic Racism

The David Knight Show

April 21st, 2021.

1,127 people were killed by the police last year. Only 1/5 were committing a violent crime. A look at how/why non-violent people are killed. Biden, Kamala, AOC “don’t feel resolved” and don’t want to fix the problem, they want a race war.