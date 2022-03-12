A parent read from the books ‘Gender Queer’ and ‘Lawn Boy’ at a board meeting and was shut down by a board member who says “that’s obscene.”
These books are obscene for adults yet they continue to be available for children in @JCPSKY schools. How does this make sense? pic.twitter.com/i7Md3eNuCO
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2022
Posted: March 11, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “These books are obscene for adults yet they continue to be available for children”
More Waylon healing:
Someday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI_OcW9wxGk
.
Come With Me:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_pdAtuw1Dc
.