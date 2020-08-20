Netflix needs to be burned to the ground for this… pic.twitter.com/WnrJ8HfJ7t
— Groyper (@_groyper) August 19, 2020
Posted: August 20, 2020
Categories: Pics
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Netflix needs to be burned to the ground for this… pic.twitter.com/WnrJ8HfJ7t
— Groyper (@_groyper) August 19, 2020
3 thoughts on “They ain’t hiddin’ it anymore”
I’m sure Joe Biden is drooling over this.
He doing a lot more than drooling..
Well of course, he’s a “hands-on” kind of guy! Now he’s drooling for another reason besides being senile.