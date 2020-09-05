Posted: September 5, 2020 Categories: Videos They are sending people door to door to test people for COVID-19 antibodies in Phoenix, Arizona. Coronavirus Coverage Sep 5, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “They are sending people door to door to test people for COVID-19 antibodies in Phoenix, Arizona.”
GOOD!! there you go Henry.. they’re doing it!! been saying for years.. Do it! quit talkibtalkingg about it and do it!! this is a no turning back point. of course we’ll only hear about how well it’s going.. how they have a very good response from the public.. blablabla.. i consider Arizona a good gun state. Texas Alabama Wyoming Idaho Mississippi Tennessee and Arizona.. all good places to get … dispatched. oh and of course they’re gonna send college kids out to do it.. women for sure.. sorry Katie Misty Galen Mary et al.. a lotta women gonna be shot. Need to be!! jooz have destroyed us using women ’cause our fathers told us not to hit women and that’s backfiring on us now in a bad way. what’s gonna happen is some man is gonna threaten them.. armed.. when they trespass. they will leave and at 345am that night.. you know what’s gonna happen and we’ll never hear the truth. I’m rambling.. hoping and praying this does not go well. we gotta keep an eye on this.. if any Trencher lives out there.. let us know.
Yeah, and they say, “It’s voluntary.” Surrrrrre… After they’ve brainwashed many to heel and drove them to pitch-level fear. Voluntary my butt. This is one foot in the door. Me hates ’em!!!!! A good thing the non-brainwashed and the non-heelers are the majority. Off my doorstep, mofo!!
“In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view,’ there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of the soul and Spirit.”
— Rudolf Steiner, 1861-1925
