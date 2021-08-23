A man has ridden his horse through today’s protest at the Queensland-New South Wales border, encouraging crowds to cross through checkpoints. “Cross over! They cannot arrest all of us!” https://t.co/vCkgfVcizZ #COVID19 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/tyHcBpuVBM
— 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) August 22, 2021
Posted: August 23, 2021
Categories: Videos
One thought on “They cannot arrest all of us!”
I think that guy was thinkin’ of his feet, or you might say, on his horse. Ha! They’re always puttin’ themselves way above us, up there on their “high horse,” and this guy rose up to meet them, to level the playing field. Very astute and creative.
.