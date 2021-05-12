They have learned how to fuse biological life and robotics. The jabbed will be a new kind of human



Jim_Crenshaw May 12th, 2021. A new kind of “inhuman” for the new world order of things. You will be barcoded and patented and owned. All the old humans are to be gone by 2025. Share this: Print

Email

Tweet

Gab







Share on Tumblr



Pocket

