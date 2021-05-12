May 12th, 2021.
A new kind of “inhuman” for the new world order of things. You will be barcoded and patented and owned. All the old humans are to be gone by 2025.
4 thoughts on “They have learned how to fuse biological life and robotics. The jabbed will be a new kind of human”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XMvzdYxT3Wgv/
Who is the woman speaking in this vid? Over 3 minutes but she’s not identified, unless I missed it. How does she know all that she is stating? I just would like to know who she is so I can consider the source.
This woman is Celeste Solum. She worked for FEMA for over 20 years. You can check her out. All her info comes from peer reviewed articles. Very intelligent. She’s in a circle of people in the actual knowledge of what really is going on behind the curtain. Not everything. She has limited knowledge as all of us do.
Thank you.
