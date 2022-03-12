THEY LUST FOR WAR: 42 GOP Senators Including Mitch McConnell Call on Joe Biden to Send MiGs to Ukraine to Bomb Russians

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Biden Administration launched a historic economic war against Russia.

They are very proud of this.

Idiot Joe Biden bragged on Friday about blowing up the Russian stock market and economy.

Biden starts angrily whispering as he explains why Russia's stock market is closed: "Ya hear me? It will blow up." pic.twitter.com/PpdIn1jH2u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022

And now 42 Republican Senators want to bail Joe Biden out. 42 GOP Senators called on Joe Biden to send MiGs to Ukraine to bomb the hell out of Russians.

** HERE IS A COPY OF THE LETTER SIGNED BY 42 GOP SENATORS TO JOE BIDEN.

They have a thirst for war. They lust for World War III.

Do they really believe Russia will apologize and go home?

NBC News reported:

More than 40 Senate Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to assist in the transfer of Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russian forces. “So far, Russian forces have been stymied by stiff Ukrainian resistance, and we must redouble our efforts to prevent a brutal and unlawful takeover of Ukraine. We urge your administration to work with Poland and our NATO allies to expedite the transfer of urgently-needed airpower, air defense systems and other combat and support capabilities from the United States, NATO allies, and other European partners to Ukraine,” the senators wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday. The letter, signed by 42 Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, came after U.S. officials rejected a proposal from Poland to transfer its Soviet-era MiG fighter jets to Ukraine through a U.S. military base in Germany.

