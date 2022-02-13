Posted: February 13, 2022 Categories: Videos THEY put HIV protein in COVID jab, now THEY’re planning “vaccine” to stop you getting AIDS Zenith26 12 Feb 2022 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “THEY put HIV protein in COVID jab, now THEY’re planning “vaccine” to stop you getting AIDS”
First off, FK Prince Harry and Fk Madonna. Filthy rich traitors to freedom!!
Now, about this new threat… They’ll use it for the next MANDATORY b.s.:
“…where public health will be prioritized above individual rights.”
Funny but, MY ears hear:
“…where The Bill of Rights will be prioritized above TYRANNY!!”
.