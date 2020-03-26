They Rebranded the Common Flu to Kill Freedom

Henry Makow

1. The common flu infects millions of Americans every years and causes as many as 50,000 deaths annually, as the above chart indicates. In contrast, there are 1200 serious cases of the coronavirus, as of yesterday, and 700 people have died, a rate of two per million. For what looks like the common flu, millions of people have lost their jobs and thousands of businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy. The politicians responsible for this travesty need to be held accountable.

2. The coronavirus is the common flu masquerading as a pandemic. The variations in Wuhan and Italy may have been more severe. But google “flu” and you will get the following info:

Very common

MORE THAN 3 MILLION US CASES PER YEAR

Spreads easily…

Short-term: resolves within days to weeks

HOW IT SPREADS

By airborne respiratory droplets (coughs or sneezes).

By touching a contaminated surface (blanket or doorknob).

By saliva

By skin contact

Read the rest here: https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/03/Common-Flu-is-Rebranded-to-Create-Havoc.html