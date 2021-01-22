They The People: Accurate Gender Markers for All

Trans and non-binary people belong, and we need IDs that accurately reflect who we are so we can travel, apply for jobs, and enter public establishments without risk of harassment or harm. The ACLU has filed six cases on behalf of transgender people seeking an accurate ID. Nearly 20 states already have self-attestation and an “X” designation on IDs. We’re asking the Biden-Harris administration to issue an executive order to make it easier for trans and non-binary people to have accurate IDs.

