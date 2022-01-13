Nothing in the press about this build — Still trying to gather information
Concrete wall going up around the WH right now. Make of that what you will. pic.twitter.com/bweBIWctcB
— Bob (@B_W3T) January 12, 2022
https://twitter.com/_SocialEntropy_/status/1481400528349270020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1481400528349270020%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Ftheyre-building-a-concrete-wall-around-the-white-house-heres-the-video%2F
3 thoughts on “They’re building a concrete wall around the White House… Here’s the video…”
We watch all their moves that attempt to keep us down. Today Hillary is resurfacing, a promise of “democracy” covering a communistic agenda. What other macabre characters will they march out in their pitiful tries to uphold the poison lies?
Hmmm.. Nobody asked me about this construction: A wall being built around what is supposedly The Peoples’ House. Can they shield themselves from the sick planet they are orchestrating? Sickness and struggle. Poison from the sky. Poison from the jab. Poison from the tv and the tv lies. Poison from the newspapers. Poison from the so-called scientists. Poison, and they build a wall to protect themselves but they cannot shield themselves from us.
If only it was to keep all the bad guys in. There’s only a few hundred of them muckin’ up the planet. Let ’em whither in there and let the free people of the world transform our reality back into BEAUTIFUL FREEDOM.
Wow…..What an abomination.
So the king can build a wall in front of his house but the border gets no wall. I see how it is. I remember when the White House was free for people to go in and out of as it belong to the people. Now it’s just a f#@king fortress.
Like Galen said, I wasn’t asked whether I wanted a wall around the White House? No vote for the people on things that really matter. I guess we only get to vote on minor things like whether we get grade A or grade B food for school lunches for our kids.
Absolutely disgusting.
All the commie fortresses have concrete walls. Vatican, Buckingham Palace, Zucherberg in Hawaii, not sure about Elon Musk. Hey patriots….take down that wall.