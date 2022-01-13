They’re building a concrete wall around the White House… Here’s the video…





Nothing in the press about this build — Still trying to gather information

Concrete wall going up around the WH right now. Make of that what you will. pic.twitter.com/bweBIWctcB — Bob (@B_W3T) January 12, 2022

https://twitter.com/_SocialEntropy_/status/1481400528349270020?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1481400528349270020%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Ftheyre-building-a-concrete-wall-around-the-white-house-heres-the-video%2F

