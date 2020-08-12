They’re Going To Kill You





Wardo-Rants

August 12th, 2020.

They lie about everything to keep you divided on every level to ensure that their communist takeover of America is complete.

Where all are succumbed with fear and loss of identity.

This isn’t about public health, this is a counter-insurgency program. It’s like Phoenix Program, but far more sophisticated.

There is only one solution to this nightmare .. WAKE THE FUCK UP .. and Get To Fighting!!

Oregon governor Kate Brown through E.O. has mandated that it is now mandatory to wear face masks in all Oregon stores .. NO EXEMPTIONS: not medical or otherwise!!

Next you will have to show proof that you have been vaccinated to enter stores.