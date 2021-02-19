3 thoughts on “They’ve contaminated many young ones

  1. Perversion made to look hip and cool, with applause all around. I will see my grandkids soon. We will play this vid and grandma will have some things to say. It won’t be easy because I’m going up against the Disney/Porn et al Universe, but grandma will try and maybe even get them to see through the lies. If you pray, please pray for my success in this attempt.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*