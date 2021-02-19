Posted: February 19, 2021 Categories: Videos They’ve contaminated many young ones pic.twitter.com/HkckUADSSs — Garbage Human (@GarbyJooman3) February 19, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “They’ve contaminated many young ones”
Perversion made to look hip and cool, with applause all around. I will see my grandkids soon. We will play this vid and grandma will have some things to say. It won’t be easy because I’m going up against the Disney/Porn et al Universe, but grandma will try and maybe even get them to see through the lies. If you pray, please pray for my success in this attempt.
.
I will pray for this, Galen
good luck ..dont give up either
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-wDmeQiqrK5g/YAu0npi4bfI/AAAAAAAEQ90/RYnEnzyiuiY3RLAsgBHfMRLu0yW1pF8DgCNcBGAsYHQ/s1086/%2521%2BBUNNY67_o.jpg
.