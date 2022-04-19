Things Just Got Weird: MSNBC Dandy and Nutbag Malcolm Nance Dresses in Military Gear and Says He’s Fighting in Ukraine in New Video

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

MSNBC crackpot Malcolm Nance is well known for his disgusting attacks on Trump and being completely ridiculous on most anything. The nutbag is also very hateful.

On Monday night this MSNBC dandy turned up on the screen in military garb. Nance told the MSNBC audience he is fighting Russians with his brothers and sisters in Ukraine.

Things just got really weird.

Malcolm is going to kick Russian ass in Ukraine. He could have at least brought Alex Vindman with him.

Fmr Navy linguist Malcolm Nance claims he has joined the Ukrainian International Legion pic.twitter.com/kPz4MrVNlf — Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) April 19, 2022

Is this part of the $20 billion we gave to Zelenskyy?

More details…

Still more reaction…

Fake. @MalcolmNance is a fake. The mag is not even seated in the mag well and all of his kit is empty. This is a whole new level of #simpingforukraine https://t.co/nMzQ4BJKp2 — ThiccB0iQ (@thiccb0iq) April 19, 2022

