Things Just Got Weird: MSNBC Dandy and Nutbag Malcolm Nance Dresses in Military Gear and Says He’s Fighting in Ukraine in New Video

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

MSNBC crackpot Malcolm Nance is well known for his disgusting attacks on Trump and being completely ridiculous on most anything.  The nutbag is also very hateful.

On Monday night this MSNBC dandy turned up on the screen in military garb.  Nance told the MSNBC audience he is fighting Russians with his brothers and sisters in Ukraine.

Things just got really weird.

Malcolm is going to kick Russian ass in Ukraine. He could have at least brought Alex Vindman with him.

Is this part of the $20 billion we gave to Zelenskyy?

One thought on “Things Just Got Weird: MSNBC Dandy and Nutbag Malcolm Nance Dresses in Military Gear and Says He’s Fighting in Ukraine in New Video

  1. This is also the guy who “saw flight 77 hit the pentagram”. Quite a career in disinformation, I’d say. Quick, I smell gas, put yer helmet on! He and charles jaco are probably having a beer and a burger in the adjoining studio.

    Reply

