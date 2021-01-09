Posted: January 9, 2021 Categories: Videos This doggo has Incredible jumping skills! BEST VIDEOS Nov 14, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “This doggo has Incredible jumping skills!”
This has to be the Belgian Malinois .. incredible dogs .. if I was younger with more energy I’d have to have one.
Hal, they put me back in fb jail I have a friend posting for me if there is something you want to go out thru my contacts .. tag me in posts and I can still approve them .. plus you are pre-approved to post in my groups.