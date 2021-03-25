March 25, 2021
This is pure evil and only the upper level of Intelligence Agencies (such as Majestic 12 and the NSA) could run this worldwide network as Edward Snowden said, they monitor, track and know everything and these are the same people behind the ESF (Exchange Stabilization Fund) and only this group could control and run this evil organization to control Politicians, Courts, Police worldwide to perpetrate crimes against human life. If this video doesn’t prick your conscience, allow you to put the pieces together such as the ESF, Edward Snowden’s exposing of spying and the blatant evil of those controlling our world and the blackmail this allows them and the black money they can make from this, then nothing will ever wake you up. If you do not stand up against this evil and stop submitting to their control methods and lies, all humanity will deserve exactly what it gets.
This documentary shows why there will be no excuses. Make your choice. These are the same people calling for a great reset and involved with the COVID19 hoax and it shows they have NO Rule of Law for their Evil acts against Humanity showing the world’s always been in the clutches of the alien Devil’s game with the illusion there is law and a savior. – Re-upload this video everywhere for all to see.
4 thoughts on “This Evil needs to be exposed – “THE EYES OF THE DEVIL” A Documentary Film by Patryk Vega”
Four and a half minutes in and I already want to throw up.
‘….these are the same people behind the ESF (Exchange Stabilization Fund) and only this group could control and run this evil organization to control Politicians, Courts, Police worldwide to perpetrate crimes against human life.’
I can’t view the video but I did read the description in the following post and it comes with a Warning
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/famous-polish-film-producer-creates-documentary-exposing-the-sale-of-babies-for-sex-and-organ-harvesting-if-you-can-handle-it/284077
No need to stir up the anger already in me.
Good to go here!
Thank you to the two who posted this video.
It’ll be passed about.
I did watch the whole video (in spurts…no way could I watch the whole thing in one sitting!) I have studied psychopathy, have written fictitious psycho scenarios in my novels, and have actually met in counseling practicums and internships folks victimized by this sort of thing, but not to this extent…. I just wish the mother giving up that baby would have been able to explain exactly why she didn’t want that baby; this was not made clear other than she was clearly disturbed in some way.
Will post the link to video on my blog. And that yesterday post Mary in ND mentioned. That director is a true hero,