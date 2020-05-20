This guy sums it up perfectly. @myfoxboston pic.twitter.com/lP1WgQj1aD
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 19, 2020
Posted: May 20, 2020
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
This guy sums it up perfectly. @myfoxboston pic.twitter.com/lP1WgQj1aD
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 19, 2020
2 thoughts on “This guy sums it up perfectly”
Your goddamn right brother
Amen
He is
I said F it and opened mine too
Every one of my guys was ready to get back at it
Fk you Gretchen Whitless
You ain’t payin my bills
And I’d like to know who’s doing that whores hair
Because no self important bitch with that much money does her own dye jobs
She should have a 6” wide Grey part in her hair by now
I was raised in a family full of women , I know what I’m looking at
Hang her