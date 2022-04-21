“This is a CDC Issue, It Should Not Have Been a Court Issue” – Fauci Insists the CDC Should be Above Federal Courts and Law

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Dr. Fauci insisted the CDC is above federal courts during an interview with CNN’s Kasie Hunt.

Today on #TheSourceKasie🕵🏻 I spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the mask court decision, vaccines for young children and what it’s like living as a hero to some and a villain to others Hope you’ll watch ⁦@CNNplus⁩ — from 4pm ET pic.twitter.com/zncZLPS8bC — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) April 21, 2022

Fauci was asked about a federal judge overturning Biden’s mask mandate after declaring it unlawful earlier this week.

The TSA announced travelers will no longer be required to wear face masks after a federal judge overturned the travel mask mandate.

Fauci said he’s “surprised and disappointed” that a federal judge intervened and said mask mandates are the purview of the CDC.

“This is a CDC issue, it should not have been a court issue,” Fauci said. “We are concerned about courts getting involved in things that are unequivocally public health decisions.”

“That’s no place for the courts to do that,” Fauci said.

This is why Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat who is not beholden to the people, should never have any power.

VIDEO:

This will probably get some pick up. Fauci on the repeal of the plane mask mandate "This is a CDC issue, it should not have been a court issue."

Via @kasie

pic.twitter.com/4sGNGdTL32 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) April 21, 2022

Gateway Pundit