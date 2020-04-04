I went there to get printer ink. It is the last time I will ever enter a walmart EVER.
These shields are going up in other places besides Walmart
6 thoughts on “This is at the Walmart in Jamestown ND”
Herding the cattle in while they try n protect themselves behind bullet proof shields.
I do wonder if they are bullet proof.
Now it’s truly time to put WM out of business. Wouldn’t that be awesome!
I will never shop there again
Yep, my Walmart in Mckinney TX is the same way. Complete nanny store with stickers everywhere telling you how long 6 feet is. I just laughed and walked right under it all.
Our country has turned into a modern day Bubble Boy. It’s insane. People really have lost their marbles over all of this.
Here is what I find fascinating ….I have yet to hear anyone ask ‘Why six feet’?
Here’s my speculation. They plan on making it 6 million ft. in the not to distant future. It’s a special # to a certain group.
Yeah, its happening across the country. Blocking off “non essential” items. Limiting how many people can be in the store. They want there to be lines like Soviet Russia.