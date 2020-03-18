This is End Game’s Long Range Goal–You Heard It Here First

Investment Watch – by Ambrosius Theophilus

In a week to two weeks time, when all the business have been forced to close down; when kids have been home from school without any recourse to daycare; when nobody ventures outside due to fear and uncertainty; when all the industries that cater to hospitality, service, and travel are forced to lay off their work force because no one is patronizing them any more…

When individuals finds themselves unable to pay for food, their mortgage or rent, or utilities or bills of any kind; no one buys movie tickets, cars, or vacations, then it will be the corporations too that will find themselves unable to maintain their operations and ability to function.

At this point everything from:

* utility companies (telephone, internet),

* communication (cell phone service providers),

* entertainment (movie studios, television conglomerates),

* logistics and transportation (air, land, sea),

* energy companies (oil refineries),

* social services (hospitals, firefighters),

* education (for profit universities),

* food production (Tyson, Archer-Daniel Midland):

THE ENTIRE GAMUT OF EVERY ASPECT OF MODERN LIFE IN THE GLOBAL CURRENT WORLD ORDER

will collectively cry out for a reprieve as both the poorest and the richest, the largest and the smallest–all being now so inextricably linked–will with one voice shout that the only way to save the ENTIRE WORLD will be to reset the ENTIRE ECONOMIC SYSTEM.

