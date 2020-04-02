Posted: April 2, 2020 Categories: Videos This is how bad it’s getting out here in Philly!! Clearing streets now!! Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “This is how bad it’s getting out here in Philly!! Clearing streets now!!”
I would also like to note, this is in one of the worst sections of the city too. Filthy poor, homeless and drug addicts. A lot of these people have no homes to go stay in. Easy targets for these cowards to pick on.
these blackwater enforcers are cowards and bullies who get off psychologically by preying on the weak whoever they may be.
Appreciate the video of your local area, but please tell me you’ve not bought into the virus pandemic cover story for the MASSIVE power grab by this UNLAWFUL CRIMINAL CORPORATION.
Oh my god no. I didn’t shoot this video. Someone sent it to me. I live outside of the city, in the burbs. I do work in the city, not far from where this was shot. Most of the people where I’m at know this is bullshit, and we have guns. Let them try this shit on us.
Thanks for the clarification.
6 feet sideways then 6 feet under