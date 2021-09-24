4 thoughts on “This is how you seize the moment a message to Joe Biden and Bill de Blasio

  4. Who is this wonderful man?

    Excellent of course he knows the consequences him doing that and I’m sure he is great with that…

    This system must be dismantled at every level of corruption sports media corporations and of. Kurds the satanic power mad psychos calling themselves your representatives in government

    Well done young man

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*