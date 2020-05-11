This is the Problem: Good Cop Fired for Asking Fellow Cops to Respect the Rights of the People

Seattle, WA — Last week, TFTP brought you the story of Port of Seattle Police Officer Greg Anderson, who made a video calling out the bad cops throughout the country who are enforcing mandates in complete violation of the oaths they swore to uphold the constitution. This put a target on his back and in the cross hairs of authoritarians across the country. Now, proving the point that good cops are hard to find and the system is set up to purge them from the ranks, officer Anderson has been terminated.

As we reported last week, in the 8 minute video, Anderson says he’s “seen officers nationwide enforcing these tyrannical orders.”

“Every time I turn on the TV I see people getting cited for going to church, for travelling on the roadways, for going surfing, opening their businesses, going to the park with their families, or doing nails out of their own house,” Anderson laments.

Anderson then reads a portion of the Bill of Rights before going off on his fellow cops.

“Stopping people and asking for their papers?” Anderson asks. “What is this, 1930’s Germany? Are you the Gestapo? You don’t get to stop people unless you have reasonable suspicion or probable cause that they have committed a crime.”

“Our power as law enforcement officers is nothing more than a facade,” Anderson says in one of the most telling admission we’ve ever heard from a cop. “It’s a badge and a gun.”

Anderson then makes an ominous prediction of what he thinks will happen if cops continue to stomp on the rights of Americans. Anderson says if the tyrant cops do not stop enforcing such arbitrary dictates from their overlords, cops will be “stripped” of their authority “in a heartbeat.”

He then goes on to predict a potential civil war.

“I am afraid that with these actions……you are going to wake a sleeping giant,” he said. “They are going to be put in a position where they won’t have their rights trampled anymore…..I think what is going to happen if this continues is we’re gonna see bloodshed in the streets.”

Anderson, who says he was special forces in Iraq, then implores his fellow cops to wake up to the tyranny they are forcing on the land of the free — before it is too late.

“You need to ask yourself one question, and that is, ‘am I doing the right thing?’”

We agree. Seriously asking the above question and scrutinizing your very existence as a law enforcing order follower is one of the best ways to end up on the right side of history. Sadly, however, Anderson’s superiors do not want to end up on the right side of history.

Anderson says that after he posted the video online, he originally received a ton of praise from his superiors.

“Wow Greg, what a powerful message, we agree with that 100 percent,” Anderson says his superiors told him.

“I know putting something out like that may have gotten a lot of attention, but it was so grounded in integrity and liberty that I thought no one would have an issue with it,” Anderson said.

The support from his superiors was short lived, however, and he says just three hours after he received the praise, their tone shifted.

“The video is up to 400,000 views,” Anderson says his supervisor told him, “it’s time to pull the plug on it.”

When Anderson asked why such a positive message to law enforcement should be removed, he says his supervisor told him that he’d “been directed” to make the cop take down his video.

Anderson gave his superior a resounding “no.”

“I can’t take down the video, because if you believe in something, even though it costs you everything……I can’t go back on speaking from my heart.” he said.

After telling his supervisor that he would not take the video down, Anderson said cops from all over the country were calling him. He said that his supervisor then called back and issued an ultimatum.

“Take the video down, accept a letter of reprimand, or, we are going to take a completely different approach to this,” Anderson was told.

Anderson said he was then called by the chief of police who told him that if “you openly defy your governor, you cannot be a police officer in the state of Washington.”

Anderson then said, “maybe I’m not meant to be a police officer in the state of Washington.”

Anderson says he was subsequently suspended, pending termination for refusing a “direct order” to remove the video. And just like that, the one good cop who attempted to stand up for the constitution while encouraging other cops to protect the rights of the citizens, was eliminated. Shameful

Anderson’s action of standing by his words is an act of heroism. As we stated previously, Anderson’s message last week was powerful, but it was all words and no action. Refusing to be silenced, knowing it will cost him his job, is an inspiring act of bravery. Sadly, this one person who was likely a light in the darkness that is American law enforcement, is no longer a cop.

Naturally, lots of people are angry and the Port of Seattle Police Department’s Facebook page is inundated with comments. What’s more, a gofundme has been setup to help the officer out as well.

This is a sad day in the land of the free. Please share this article to show what happens to good cops who try to get their fellow officers to support freedom.

