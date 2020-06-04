This Is #TheGreatReset. You Have Been Warned.

Jun 4, 2020

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week: Story #1: This Is Not a Revolution. It’s a Blueprint for Locking Down the Nation.

Police Brutality & Torture Are Normal After 9/11 (Dec. 19, 2007)

George W. Bush Says George Floyd’s Death Reveals America’s “Tragic Failures”

Obama Hosts Town Hall Discussion of ‘Re-Imagining Policing’ After George Floyd’s Death

The Purge: Election Year – FLNWO #38 (Sep. 19, 2016)

Thousands March In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death, From Amsterdam To Tokyo

Cookie-Cutter Unrest in Japan Shows the Global Covid Clampdown Is No Accident

Story #2: “Now Is The Time For a ‘Great Reset’”

‘The Great Reset: How New Ways of Living and Working Drive Post-Crash Prosperity’

‘Second Renaissance’: Great Reset

Story #3: At Least 11 Local News Stations Caught Airing The Exact Same Amazon Propaganda Segment

Corporate Mega-Bailout Bonanza Begins In Europe