This Is #TheGreatReset. You Have Been Warned.

Jun 4, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week: Story #1: This Is Not a Revolution. It’s a Blueprint for Locking Down the Nation. https://bit.ly/3gSJu1y Police Brutality & Torture Are Normal After 9/11 (Dec. 19, 2007) https://bit.ly/3dHZmle George W. Bush Says George Floyd’s Death Reveals America’s “Tragic Failures” https://bit.ly/3dwoQlv Obama Hosts Town Hall Discussion of ‘Re-Imagining Policing’ After George Floyd’s Death https://bit.ly/3075nnW The Purge: Election Year – FLNWO #38 (Sep. 19, 2016) https://bit.ly/36X3nzX Thousands March In Wake Of George Floyd’s Death, From Amsterdam To Tokyo https://bit.ly/3gLcoRb Cookie-Cutter Unrest in Japan Shows the Global Covid Clampdown Is No Accident https://bit.ly/3cuNjXo Story #2: “Now Is The Time For a ‘Great Reset’” https://bit.ly/2XX8M63 ‘The Great Reset: How New Ways of Living and Working Drive Post-Crash Prosperity’ https://bit.ly/2XupqdX ‘Second Renaissance’: Great Reset https://bit.ly/2ADWPKg Story #3: At Least 11 Local News Stations Caught Airing The Exact Same Amazon Propaganda Segment https://bit.ly/2AC6dyh Corporate Mega-Bailout Bonanza Begins In Europe https://bit.ly/3drqx3M